 Airbnb unveils 2024 summer travel trends for Indian travellers
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Airbnb unveils 2024 summer travel trends for Indian travellers

Byhindustantimes.com
May 29, 2024 11:14 PM IST

Within India, trending summer destinations include beach havens like Goa and Varkala, as well as cultural hubs like Varanasi and Delhi.

Airbnb on Wednesday unveiled the latest trends shaping summer travel preferences among Indian travellers, highlighting a growing desire for immersive experiences beyond traditional stays.

The trending destinations are based on searches made by Indian guests from January to March 15, 2024, for stays in June, July and August.(Reuters file photo)
The trending destinations are based on searches made by Indian guests from January to March 15, 2024, for stays in June, July and August.(Reuters file photo)

Within India, trending summer destinations include beach havens like Goa and Varkala, as well as cultural hubs like Varanasi and Delhi, and scenic cities like Kochi. Internationally, Milan, Amalfi, Tokyo, Rome, and Frankfurt have emerged as the preferred destinations, driven by Bollywood films and social media influencers.

The trending destinations are based on searches made by Indian guests from January to March 15, 2024, for stays in June, July and August.

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager, India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, “This summer, Indian travellers are embracing the spirit of exploration and discovery like never before. Domestically, they are opting for beach destinations and cultural hubs like Goa and Varanasi, offering immersive and vibrant experiences.”

“Internationally, European countries such as Milan, Amalfi, Rome and Frankfurt along with Tokyo are gaining immense popularity and emerging as another trending international destination for Indians. At Airbnb, we are thrilled to curate unique and authentic stays that cater to these evolving preferences, enabling Indian travelers to explore destinations, both within the country and abroad, during this season,” he added.

Summer vacations have led to a surge in family, and group travel on Airbnb. To enhance the group travel experience, Airbnb recently introduced new features. Shared wishlists, a redesigned Messages tab, and trip invitations streamline collaborative planning, allowing families and groups to curate their itineraries collectively, communicate seamlessly, and ensure an enjoyable summer vacation.

Airbnb unveils 2024 summer travel trends for Indian travellers
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
