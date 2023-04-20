Gold, silver prices rise marginally ahead of Akshaya Tritiya: Check latest rates on April 20

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNisha Anand
Apr 20, 2023 08:06 AM IST

10 grams of 22 carat gold is priced at ₹56,050 on Thursday, a ₹200 increased from yesterday's rate, while 24 carat gold at ₹61,150.

With Akshaya Tritiya festival in two days, the gold and silver prices rised marginally on Thursday, with 10 grams of 22 carat gold priced at 56,050, a 200 increased from yesterday's rate, Goodreturns website reported. This would mean, the pruchase of 100 grams gold today would cost the consumers 5,60,500 in India.

In Delhi, the gold price is set at 56,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold while the same for 24 carat gold is 61,310.(File for representation)

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 carat gold will be sold at 61,150 – as compared to 60,920 on Wednesday. There are two types of gold traded in India, i.e, 24K and 22K. Accordingly, in Delhi, the gold price is set at 56,200 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold while the same for 24 carat gold is 61,310.

As for silver prices, 10 grams of the metal would be sold at 776, the data showed. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata had the metal priced at this rate, while in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru it was costlier at 810.

Here are the latest gold, silver prices in your cities:

Cities24 carat gold (per 10 grams)Silver (per 10 grams)
Chennai 61,800 810
Mumbai 61,150 776
Delhi 61,310 776
Kolkata 61,150 776
Bengaluru 61,200 810
Hyderabad 61,150 810

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

The precious metal is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. Its prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

