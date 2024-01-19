Amazon announces layoffs in ‘Buy with Prime’ unit after 500 job cuts in Twitch, Audible

Continuing the string of layoffs in big tech companies, Amazon has announced that it has cut 5 percent of all jobs in the 'Buy with Prime' department of the company, reported Reuters. This comes just a week after the tech firm announced job cuts in Twitch and Audible. Amazon has announced more layoffs after job cuts in Twitch.(REUTERS)

On Thursday, Amazon announced that it will cut jobs of around 5 percent of the total employees in Buy with Prime. It is estimated that 30 jobs will be affected because of this fresh round of layoffs, Reuters reported citing sources.

Buy with Prime was launched by Amazon in 2022, and is aimed at giving retailers, who are not Amazon merchants, fulfillment and delivery services through its logistics network. Amazon said that the unit remains a top priority and would "continue investing significant resources in Buy with Prime."

The company further said that it will extend all its support to the laid off staff to find roles inside and outside the company. The fresh wave of layoffs comes after Amazon fired around 500 employees in its streaming platform Twitch, earlier in January.

The tech giant's audiobook unit Audible also saw hundreds of job cuts in just the first couple of weeks of this year. It has not yet been made clear if these layoffs are a part of cost cutting measures or due to AI restructuring.

This comes after a recent report by Layoffs.fyi revealed that big tech firms have slashed over 7500 jobs in just the first three weeks of January 2024, mostly due to hefty investment in AI development.

Google announces more job cuts

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced that there will be another string of job cuts in the company, soon after the Alphabet-owned big tech laid off hundreds of employees across its Voice Assistant and hardware departments.

Pichai sent a memo to all departments across Google and wrote, "We have ambitious goals and will be investing in our big priorities this year." He stated, "The reality is that to create the capacity for this investment, we have to make tough choices."

Last year, Google slashed more than 12,000 jobs across multiple departments, resulting into the biggest layoff that the company has seen till date. Pichai said the layoffs in 2024 were about "removing layers to simplify execution and drive velocity in some areas."

