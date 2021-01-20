Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 begins: All you need to know

Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale 2021 is here. The India unit of the American e-commerce giant offers products at affordable prices to its customers on festivals, as well as days of national significance, and Republic Day is no different.

Here’s all you need to know about Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:

1. The sale went live on Tuesday for Amazon Prime account holders. For those who don’t have an Amazon Prime account, the sale began at 00:00 am on Wednesday.

2. For both Prime and non-Prime members, the sale will come to an end at 23:59 pm on January 23, i.e. Saturday.

3. Amazon India has tied up with the State Bank of India (SBI) credit card to offer an instant 10% discount to customers. The maximum discount per SBI credit card is ₹1,500.

4. In order to be eligible for the discount, the minimum limit of purchase is ₹5,000 in a single transaction. Also, the discount is available on SBI credit card and not on any other SBI card.

5. Discounts are also available through exchange offer and no-cost Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) credit cards. No-cost EMI can be availed through Bajaj Finserv credit card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card and Amazon Pay Later.

6. Under the Great Republic Day Sale, top smartphones can be purchased at a discount of up to 40%. For example, iPhone 12 Mini is available at ₹64,490, down from ₹69,900.

7. Electronic devices are available at a discount of up to 60%. Home and kitchen products, meanwhile, can be purchased at a discount of up to 70%.

8. Daily essentials are available at a discount of up to 70% while mobile and electronic accessories are at 60% off. Deals on Amazon Fashion and Amazon Brands are at 80% and 70% respectively.

9. Some products/services which are not covered under this deal are gift cards (Amazon and non-Amazon branded), Prepaid phone recharges, Kindle ebooks, Amazon Prime subscription, flight/bus/train/movie ticket bookings etc.

10. More details are available on the Amazon India website.