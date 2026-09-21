AMD stock hits $1 trillion market cap: How AI demand is fueling its Nvidia challenge

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock briefly crossed $1 trillion in market value for the first time on Monday. AMD shares rose as much as 9% to an all-time high of $613.92. At that level, AMD’s total market capitalization moved slightly above $1 trillion. The rally shows that investors are betting heavily on AMD’s growing role in the fast-expanding AI computing market.

AMD stock crosses $1 trillion as AI demand drives its market value higher. (Bloomberg file photo)

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AMD has now become the fourth US chipmaker to reach a $1 trillion valuation. The other US chip companies that have crossed the milestone are Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron. Nvidia crossed the $1 trillion mark in 2023. Nvidia has since grown much further and is now the world’s most valuable company, with a market value of more than $5 trillion, according to Reuters.

AMD $1 trillion market cap

AMD has become one of the main companies challenging Nvidia in the market for graphics processing units, or GPUs. GPUs are important for AI because they provide the computing power needed to train and run artificial intelligence models.

AMD has accelerated its AI product launches as it tries to gain a bigger share of this market. The company is also moving beyond selling individual chips and is offering more complete computing systems.

AMD AI chips

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{{^usCountry}} Instead of focusing only on individual processors, AMD is combining different pieces of hardware into larger systems. These systems can include processors, networking equipment and other related hardware. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Instead of focusing only on individual processors, AMD is combining different pieces of hardware into larger systems. These systems can include processors, networking equipment and other related hardware. {{/usCountry}}

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This gives AMD a way to compete more directly with the broader AI computing products offered by Nvidia. The shift is important because AI companies and data centres increasingly need complete computing infrastructure, rather than just a single chip, according to Reuters.

AMD vs Nvidia

AMD is benefiting from demand for central processing units, or CPUs, used alongside GPUs in servers. These servers are increasingly being used to handle AI inference, which means running trained AI models and generating responses or results.

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Growing demand for these CPUs has helped AMD take market share from Intel in the server market.

AMD stock rally

AMD had a strong run even before Monday’s $1 trillion milestone. Earlier in the month, the company forecast quarterly revenue above Wall Street expectations. However, the forecast was not strong enough for investors who had already set very high expectations for the company.

AMD shares therefore fell more than 7% on the day of that forecast. Since then, the stock has recovered sharply and has gained more than 26%, according to Reuters.

AMD was not the only semiconductor stock to rise sharply on Monday. Intel shares jumped about 11%, while Qualcomm shares rose 4.1%. The broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, or SOX, gained 2.6% and reached a one-month high. Reuters reported these moves.

Why AMD matters in AI

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The $1 trillion milestone highlights how strongly investors are connecting AMD’s future growth to AI. AMD is trying to compete with Nvidia not only through GPUs but also through CPUs, networking equipment and complete computing systems.

Its growing presence in AI servers and rising CPU demand are giving the company additional opportunities for growth. The key question is whether AMD can continue turning strong AI demand into revenue and earnings growth as investor expectations remain high.