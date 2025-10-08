Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, shares new official email ID on X

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has switched to Zoho Mail for his official email ID, underscoring the Swadeshi overdrive sweeping over the Cabinet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI )

“I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address,” Shah wrote on X. “My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address.”

The switch by the home minister can be seen as stamp of approval for Zoho Corp., which has been riding a high—and a spike in traffic—amid a Swadeshi overdrive. Earlier, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal endorsed Zoho, so much so that Vaishnaw has move his entire official work to the platform.

The buzz is louder for Arattai, Zoho's answer to WhatsApp.

Arattai—which means “casual chat” in the Tamil language—is a messaging app similar to WhatsApp available for both business and individual use to send messages, make voice and video calls, send documents, share stories and broadcast channels.

Since Pradhan endorsed the chat app, traffic on the Arattai app has spiked more than 100 times. New sign-ups increased from 3,000/day to 350,000/day. Such has been the response that Arattai has become the top downloaded app on Apple's App Store and is in the Top 100 on Google Play.

Along with that growth came concerns of data privacy, end-to-end encryption in particular, which Sridhar Vembu has addressed.

Zoho has decided to turn off the cloud storage to offer end-to-end encryption on chats, the co-founder and chief scientist of the Chennai, Tamil Nadu-based multinational company, posted on X on Wednesday. Meaning, a user's data would stay on the device only.

“We were going to roll it (end-to-end encryption) out in November and we have accelerated the schedule now,” Vembu posted on X.

Zoho Offerings The home-grown technology company offers more than 50 apps for functions as diverse as business management to finance and operations. ‘Zoho One’ bundles them all in an integrated suite—often called the “Operating System for Business”—with a single sign-in and unified data across apps.

All the offerings are developed in-house and hosted on data centres in India, in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. The focus is on privacy, affordability and integration—Zoho does not sell user data or show ads.