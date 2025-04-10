Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Another Microsoft layoff round coming. This time, it's for middle managers: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2025 03:24 PM IST

This comes as Microsoft is looking to reduce its "PM ratio" which is the ratio of product managers or program managers to engineers.

Microsoft is now considering yet another layoff round, focusing on middle managers this time as the tech giant looks to increase the ratio of coders versus non-coders on projects.

A visitor walks past a logo of Microsoft during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries, on March 31, 2025 in Hanover, northern Germany.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)
A visitor walks past a logo of Microsoft during the opening of the Hannover Messe industrial trade fair for mechanical and electrical engineering and digital industries, on March 31, 2025 in Hanover, northern Germany.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

The job cuts could even come as soon as May, according to a Business Insider report.

Also Read: ‘India-UK talks for mutually beneficial FTAs, investment pact continue at pace’

HT.com cannot independently verify the information contained in the report.

Though it is unclear as to how many jobs will go, it can be a significant portion of the team, according to the report.

'PM ratio' could be cut

The company is looking to reduce its "PM ratio" which is the ratio of product managers or programme managers to engineers.

For instance, Bell's security organization at the moment is around 5.5 engineers to one PM, and the goal is to reach 10:1, according to the report.

Also Read: Governor Malhotra says Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India ‘bigger worry than inflation’

This concept was introduced by Microsoft's security boss Charlie Bell who brought it from Amazon, where it's called the "Builder Ratio," tracking the ratio of software engineers to "non-builders," like program managers and project managers, according to the report.

The tech industry at large, which includes Amazon is also doing something similar. Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff last December that the company cut vice president and manager roles by 10% as part of an efficiency drive.

When it comes to Microsoft itself, the company had previously laid off 2,000 employees it deemed low-performers.

Also Read: Forget markets, here are 8 other early indicators of a recession: Brothel index, lipstick index, and more

The upcoming layoffs could also include lower performers, according to the report which added that some Microsoft leaders are considering to terminate those who received an "Impact 80" or lower score in performance reviews for two consecutive years.

Microsoft's employee evaluation is done on a scale of 0 to 200 called the "ManageRewards slider." This influences how much an employee receives in stock awards and cash bonuses.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Another Microsoft layoff round coming. This time, it's for middle managers: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On