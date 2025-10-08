Anthropic AI to set up India office in early 2026 amid tie-up talks with Reliance

Anthropic AI plans to open its first office in India by early next year and is reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd., as part of moves to deepen presence in its largest market outside of the US. Anthropic AI CEO Dario Amodei and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani are likely to meet in Mumbai this week. (AP/PTI)

“Bengaluru will serve as our second office in Asia Pacific after Tokyo, which will open in the coming months,” the San Francisco-based company said on its website on Wednesday. “This expansion will help us serve India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem and reflects the increasing international demand we are seeing for Claude.”

Claude is a generative AI model and chatbot developed by Anthropic, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini.

Anthropic AI's announcement to open an India office by early 2026 comes a day after TechCrunch reported that the AI company is in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd. for a potential partnership to expand Claude AI in India.

Dario Amodei, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic AI, is visiting India this week “to meet with public officials and enterprise partners”. That, according to TechCrunch, includes a meeting with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” Amodei was quoted as saying in the Anthropic AI blogpost.

“India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we're looking forward to working with organisation in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone.”