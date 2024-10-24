What Apple CEO Tim Cook named his college friends group chat after finding out he could name group chats

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple revealed the name of his group chat with college friends in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to journalists after his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia.(Reuters)

The chat was named “Roommates” in a nod to the bond he still shares with his university friends despite all these years.

Also Read: ‘The creative energy’: Amazon Web Services CEO on why return-to-office is better for 'innovation' and ‘speed'

However, what came as a surprise was that in an earlier interaction, Cook wasn't aware of the feature that allows users to name group chats in iMessage.

When asked what’s the best name for a group chat, Cook was caught off guard, admitted that he doesn't name them and even showed genuine surprise at this, giving a rare insight into the disconnect that can sometimes arise between prominent tech leaders and the fine points of everyday user experiences, sometimes with their very own products.

He revealed to the interviewer in the later interaction that he had then made the name of his group chat with his college friends as “Roommates.”

Also Read: How did Ola Electric ‘resolve’ 99% of complaints? Kunal Kamra reposts shocking customer stories, questions CCPA

Cook also talked about some day-to-day aspects of his life such as how he switches between his MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac at work, depending upon the task, how he prefers his iPad Pro when he is on the move, and how he shares a more personal relationship with his devices rather than just viewing them as professional tools.

When it came to the company's mantra for success, Cook says, “the key for us is focus,” adding that saying no to good ideas is sometimes important to make room for great ones.

Also Read: Onion prices to remain high in Diwali due to heavy rains, damaged crops, delayed harvest