Apple iOS 15 to release today: Privacy upgrades and other key features

Tech giant and iPhone maker Apple will releases another major update of its operating system the iOS on Monday. The iOS 15 will be rolled out as final build to compatible devices from today, as announced by Apple earlier.

The company provided a closer look at the final build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 with the release of the RC build for developers and public beta testers last week.

Apple will release the iPad 15 final update too on Monday.

A few days ago, Apple patched a security flaw in its Messages app after researchers determined that Israel-based NSO Group used it to "exploit and infect" the latest devices with spyware.

Here's what is expected to change in the new iteration of the software:

• According to Apple website, "iOS 15 is packed with new features that help you connect with others, be more present and in the moment, explore the world and use powerful intelligence to do more with iPhone than ever before."

• Hindustan Times Tech, which tested the Beta version of iOS 15, reported last week that SharePlay is missing. However, Apple said on its website that the feature will be available in the final update. "With SharePlay, you can watch together, listen together and share your screen right inside FaceTime," Apple said.

• Users will be able to stream movies and TV shows while on a FaceTime call with friends. They will also be able to share their screens with everyone in a FaceTime call.

• iOS 15 will also have the spatial audio feature, which will allow individual voices to sound like they're coming from the direction in which each person is positioned on the screen of a user.

• Users will also be able to invite anyone to FaceTime. They will be able to schedule and share FaceTime calls with a unique web link, said Apple.

• "Now the links, images and other content shared with you in Messages are featured in a new Shared with You section in the corresponding app. You can even reply right from the app you’re enjoying it in - without going back to Messages," said Apple.

• There will be some new Memojis and stickers, including those with multi-coloured headwear.

• A Focus mode will allow users to choose from a list of options or create their own to prioritise notifications. Also, using Focus will automatically display users' status in Messages and other communication apps they allow.

• The notifications have been redesigned to show contact photos and larger app icons. Apple said it has been done to make the notifications easier to identify. Some notifications will also carry a summary.

• The Maps application has also been redesigned to give detail for roads, neighbourhoods, trees and buildings. Some new driving features have also been added.

• The users will now be able to add live text in photos. The feature will also work in the Camera app.

• The company has laid special emphasis to Privacy, allowing users to decide how apps will access their data. The feature will protect the users from unwanted data collection and gives them more control over what they choose to share, said Apple.

• The audio of users' Siri requests will never leaves their device.

• Apple will also replace the current subscription plans of iCloud. The iCloud+ feature will have some new options like Private Relay, Hide My Email and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support.