Apple iPhone 16 series price leaked, what could be the prices in India?

The iPhone 16 series will be launched in less than a week is also Apple's first tryst with AI, or in this case, Apple Intelligence. Apple's new AI features will be rolled out with the iOS 18 update later this year. Prices in India will vary since Apple would calculate the prices top include taxes and duties. (Sonny Dickson/X)

What this also means is that iPhone 16 prices are expected to go up this year.

What are the expected prices for the new Apple iPhone 16?

The following are the leaked prices for the new iPhone 16 series, via Apple Hub.

iPhone 16 – $799 ( ₹66,300 approx)

iPhone 16 Plus – $899 ( ₹74,600 approx)

iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099 ( ₹91,200 approx)

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,199 ( ₹99,500 approx)

Though these prices don't look too different from iPhone 15 launch prices last year, but prices in India will vary since Apple would calculate the prices top include taxes and duties.

However, the iPhone 16 may also be assembled in India, according to several reports, which means that there will be a slight drop in prices. Apple had even reduced prices of the iPhone 15 series in India by as much as ₹6,000 mostly because of duty changes in the country.

