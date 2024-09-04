 Apple iPhone 16 series price leaked, what could be the prices in India? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple iPhone 16 series price leaked, what could be the prices in India?

ByHT News Desk
Sep 04, 2024 04:51 PM IST

The new iPhone 16 series including the Pro models which are expected to launch on September 9 with new AI features could get a major price bump

The iPhone 16 series will be launched in less than a week is also Apple's first tryst with AI, or in this case, Apple Intelligence. Apple's new AI features will be rolled out with the iOS 18 update later this year.

Prices in India will vary since Apple would calculate the prices top include taxes and duties. (Sonny Dickson/X)
Prices in India will vary since Apple would calculate the prices top include taxes and duties. (Sonny Dickson/X)

What this also means is that iPhone 16 prices are expected to go up this year.

Also Read: Brimmed with AI, Canva’s hiking subscription prices but skips India for now

What are the expected prices for the new Apple iPhone 16?

The following are the leaked prices for the new iPhone 16 series, via Apple Hub.

iPhone 16 – $799 ( 66,300 approx)

iPhone 16 Plus – $899 ( 74,600 approx)

iPhone 16 Pro – $1,099 ( 91,200 approx)

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $1,199 ( 99,500 approx)

Also Read: PNB revises five savings bank account service charges, minimum balance, locker fees, DD, cheque

Though these prices don't look too different from iPhone 15 launch prices last year, but prices in India will vary since Apple would calculate the prices top include taxes and duties.

However, the iPhone 16 may also be assembled in India, according to several reports, which means that there will be a slight drop in prices. Apple had even reduced prices of the iPhone 15 series in India by as much as 6,000 mostly because of duty changes in the country.

Also Read: Travelling Air India? You can now track checked-in bags by scanning baggage tags

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On