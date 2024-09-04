Travelling Air India? You can now track checked-in bags by scanning baggage tags

Air India passengers can now track their checked-in bags by scanning their baggage tags as the airline introduced an AI-based feature in its mobile app. The airline has introduced 'AEYE Vision' which is a feature that provides real-time trip updates. Air India passengers can now use the new 'AEYE Vision' feature in the airline's app to track their baggage by scanning tags.

It said in a release, “AEYE Vision allows passengers to access flight details, boarding passes, baggage status, and meal options by simply scanning a code on their ticket, boarding pass, or baggage tag.”

The feature is powered by AI-based computer vision technology, which broadly refers to analysis of images and videos using various algorithms.

Air India passengers can now scan their baggage tags to keep a track of their checked-in bags as the feature can inform users of when bags are loaded, unloaded and are ready for pick up at the baggage claim, the carrier said.

More features such as baggage dimension check, passport scan, image-based destination search and augmented reality-based destination details in its mobile app in the coming months, the airline said in the release.

"Modern-day computer vision technologies based on artificial neural networks have the power to recognise objects and patterns with a degree of accuracy matching or exceeding human perception. This has the potential to eliminate cumbersome data entry from input constrained devices such as the mobile phone," Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said.