Bazaar Style Retail IPO allotment today, how to check allotment status: Details

The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed fashion brand Baazar Style Retail will finalize the allotment of its shares on Wednesday, September 04, 2024. Its shares will be listed on the bourses on Friday, September 6. Bidders will get messages, alerts or emails for the debit of their funds or revocations by Thursday, September 05.(File Photo)

How to check your allotment status for the Bazaar Style Retail IPO?

All investors who bid for the Bazaar Style Retail IPO can check its status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website using the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the Status of Issue Application section on the BSE website.

Step 2: Click on “Equity” under the issue type.

Step 3: Select Baazar Style Retail Limited in the dropbox under the issue name.

Step 4: Write your application number, add your PAN card ID, click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit the search button

It is also possible to check the allotment status on the Link Intime India online portal since they are the the registrar to the issue.

Step 1: Go to the onlinen portal of Link Intime Limited

Step 2: Select the IPO/FPO in the dropbox whose name will come only if the allotment is finalized

Step 3: Select any one of three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

Step 4: Select between ASBA and non-ASBA in application type.

Step 5: Enter the details of the mode selected in Step 2, fill the captcha and press submit.

What is Bazaar Style Retail?

Bazaar Style Retail which was incorporated in June 2013, is a fashion retailer which operates in Odisha, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh, offering apparel for men, women, boys, girls, and infants, along with general merchandise like home furnishing products.

The IPO opened for bidding between August 30 and September 3 in the price band of ₹370-389 per share with a lot size of 38 shares. It was oversubscribed 40.63 times on the last day of bidding on September 3.

The company raised ₹834.68 crore, which included a fresh share sale of ₹148 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.76 crore shares.

The grey market premium (GMP) was ₹65 per share, but was around ₹85 when the issue had opened for bidding.

