Nvidia’s Jensen Huang loses $10 billion in his biggest wealth wipeout

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s wealth plunged the most ever after a rout in chip stocks and a report that the US Justice Department sent the tech firm subpoenas as part of an antitrust probe. Jensen Huang’s net worth slumped about $10 billion to $94.9 billion, the biggest single-day dollar drop for him as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, co-founded the company in 1993. (AP)

The plunge followed a 9.5% drop in the shares of Nvidia which he co-founded. A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment. Jensen Huang is the world’s 18th richest person and his wealth has grown by $51 billion year-to-date, even after the sharp drop, as per the index.