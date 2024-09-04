Can mobile phone use cause brain cancer? What WHO-backed study says

There is no link between mobile phone use and an increased risk of brain cancer, as per a new World Health Organization-commissioned review of available published evidence worldwide. According to a WHO-commissioned review, mobile phone use does not increase brain cancer risk. The study, which analyzed 63 studies from 1994-2022, found no correlation between rising phone usage and brain cancer incidence.

Even though there is a massive increase in the use of mobile phones, there has not been a corresponding increase in the incidence of brain cancers, the review found.

The analysis included 63 studies from 1994-2022, assessed by 11 investigators from 10 countries. The work assessed the effects of radiofrequency, used in mobile phones as well as TV, baby monitors and radar, co-author Mark Elwood, professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, said.

He said, “None of the major questions studied showed increased risks.” The review looked at cancers of the brain in adults and children, as well as cancer of the pituitary gland, salivary glands and leukemia and risks linked to mobile phone use, base stations, or transmitters, as well as occupational exposure.

The WHO and other international health bodies have said previously there is no definitive evidence of adverse health effects from the radiation used by mobile phones as they called for more research.