Apple launches iPhone 13 series. Check price, features, and availability

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched next generation iPhone 13 at the most awaited tech events of the year in California, US. Apple said that iPhone 13 has been designed using recycled material. The iPhone 13 series include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone Pro.

“Today we’re thrilled to introduce our next-generation of iPhone!” said Apple CEO Tim Cook before the product was revealed.

Here's all you need to know about iPhone 13, iPhone mini:

The iPhone 13 looks similar to the iPhone 12 models.

Under the iPhone series, there is an iPhone 13 and an iPhone 13 mini, both with diagonal lenses.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone mini have ceramic shield front and features IP68 water resistance.

They have a more advanced display that’s 20 per cent brighter.

They are equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, which includes nearly 15 billion transistors with 6-core CPU

The two iPhone models can be used to capture cinema-grade videos. This mode blurs the background while putting focus on main subject, similar to potrait mode in photos.

iPhone 13 mini starts at $699, iPhone 13 at $799

Here's all you need to know about iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone Pro Max:

iPhone 13 Pro comes in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue

Both iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max features the same A15 chip used in the iPhone 13 models mentioned above

iPhone 13 Pro is 6.1 inches while iPhone 13 Pro Max is 6.7 inches

For the first time, all cameras support Night Mode.

iPhone 13 Pro lasts one and half an hour longer that iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max lasts two and half an hour longer that iPhone 13 Pro, longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

No increase in price from the respective iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models

iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, iPhone Pro Max starts at $1099

The orders for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be placed from September 17 and shipping will start from September 24

iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and 9th-generation iPad were some of the most rumored devices to be launched at the event.

The announcement comes amid protests outside several global Apple stores against company's plan to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. The tech giant recently revealed its plan to identify and report iPhone users who store known images of child sexual abuse in their iCloud Photos accounts.