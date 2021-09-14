Apple announces big upgrade in low-cost iPad; new iPad mini to cost $499

Apple Inc on Tuesday announced upgraded iPad at the ‘California streaming’. The new iPad 9 is Apple's low-cost iPad, starting price at $329. The more powerful chip A13 bionic in the ninth-generation low-cost iPad offers 20% faster performance.

Apple also announced a new iPad mini that features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a Touch ID Power button at the top of the device. The new iPad mini features an all-display design with narrow borders and no Home button. The new iPad mini can be ordered from today and the shipping of the product will start next week.

Some of the most rumored devices to be launched at the event were iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 and 9th-generation iPad, among others. Speaking at the launch event in California, Apple CEO Tim Cook said US state has always been people with big ambition and big dreams.

“We are proud to call California our home,” Cook said at the launch event.

“Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon,” Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the launch.

Ahead of one of the biggest tech events of the year, Apple India online store went down.

The announcement comes amid protests outside several global Apple stores against company's plan to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. The tech giant recently revealed its plan to identify and report iPhone users who store known images of child sexual abuse in their iCloud Photos accounts.