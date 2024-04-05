 Apple layoffs: Company cuts at least 600 jobs after car, screen projects stopped - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Apple layoffs: Company cuts at least 600 jobs after car, screen projects stopped

ByHT News Desk
Apr 05, 2024 07:45 AM IST

Apple layoffs: The company began to wind down both initiatives in February as they were seen as major difficult areas, the report added.

Apple laid off more than 600 employees in California after the company ended its car and smartwatch display projects, as per filings with the California Employment Development Department, Bloomberg reported.

Apple layoffs: Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters)
Apple layoffs: Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters)

Read more: Forbes billionaires list: 25 Indians make their debut in 2024; know who they are

Why did Apple close both the initiatives?

The company began to wind down both initiatives in February as they were seen as major difficult areas, the report added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What challenges did Apple's car and smartwatch projects face?

The car project was canceled amid indecision among executives about its direction and cost concerns while the display program faced major engineering, supplier and cost challenges.

Read more: Apple iPhone 16 series leak reveals huge design changes; check them all out here

How many layoffs have taken place at Apple?

According to the reports, 371 employees were released at Apple’s main car-related office in Santa Clara, California. Dozens more at multiple satellite offices were also impacted.

Have some Apple employees been relocated to other segments as well?

Some employees of the Apple car group were also relocated to other teams, such as artificial intelligence or work on personal robotics, the report added.

What about earlier Apple layoffs?

The current layoffs come after Apple eliminated a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams embarking on a belt-tightening effort in April 2023. The company then shed positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams which were responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Apple layoffs: Company cuts at least 600 jobs after car, screen projects stopped
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On