Apple layoffs: Company cuts at least 600 jobs after car, screen projects stopped

Apple laid off more than 600 employees in California after the company ended its car and smartwatch display projects, as per filings with the California Employment Development Department, Bloomberg reported. Apple layoffs: Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. (Reuters)

Why did Apple close both the initiatives?

The company began to wind down both initiatives in February as they were seen as major difficult areas, the report added.

What challenges did Apple's car and smartwatch projects face?

The car project was canceled amid indecision among executives about its direction and cost concerns while the display program faced major engineering, supplier and cost challenges.

How many layoffs have taken place at Apple?

According to the reports, 371 employees were released at Apple’s main car-related office in Santa Clara, California. Dozens more at multiple satellite offices were also impacted.

Have some Apple employees been relocated to other segments as well?

Some employees of the Apple car group were also relocated to other teams, such as artificial intelligence or work on personal robotics, the report added.

What about earlier Apple layoffs?

The current layoffs come after Apple eliminated a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams embarking on a belt-tightening effort in April 2023. The company then shed positions in what it calls its development and preservation teams which were responsible for the construction and upkeep of Apple retail stores and other facilities around the world.