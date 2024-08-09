Apple's smallest Mac Mini yet will feature M4 chips: All you need to know

Apple may give its biggest ever overhaul to Mac Mini as the tech giant is reportedly readying a new version of Mac Mini which is set to be its smallest desktop computer ever. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the update will mark Apple's first significant design change since Steve Jobs’ era in 2010. In the update, the Mac Mini will shrink to a size comparable to an Apple TV set-top box, the report claimed. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

What features will the new Mac Mini boast of?

Apple is attempting to refresh its Mac lineup with special focus on Mac Mini, it was reported.

The new Mac Mini will be integrated with AI-focused M4 processors which are also set to power upcoming iMac desktops, MacBook Pros, and potentially MacBook Airs and Mac Pro models. This represents a major shift as Apple will standardize its chip generation across all its Mac products for the first time. The M4 processors already feature in the iPad Pro and enhance artificial intelligence capabilities.

Moreover, Apple has tested models of the new Mac mini with multiple USB-C ports, an HDMI port and a power cable connection. The new mini will be available in two versions: a base model with the standard M4 chip and a higher-end variant with the M4 Pro chip.

Apple will begin updating its Mac lineup with the new M4 chips starting in late 2024 and early 2025. The 24-inch iMac will be upgraded to feature the next-generation M4 chip and in the MacBook Pro lineup 14-inch model will receive the M4 chip while the 16-inch high-end models will be equipped with the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.