As new phones get costlier, Indians are turning to refurbished options

At a time when buying a new smartphone is proving dearer to the pocket, consumers are increasingly considering refurbished phones as a viable alternative. Counterpoint Research suggests that India’s refurbished smartphone volumes grew 13% YoY in H1 2026, while popular re-commerce platform Cashify’s latest study indicates that refurbished, or renewed phone demand has grown by as much as 30.8%.

Refurbished phones (Official Image)

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“The growing adoption of refurbished smartphones is fundamentally a consumer shift amid rising new-device prices. Cashify remains a key player in India’s organised refurbished ecosystem, with its expanding offline footprint, premium product offerings and continued investment in the business,” says Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint’s Research Director.

He notes Cashify’s reported plans to list in early 2027, which further underscores the growing scale, maturity and institutional interest in India’s re-commerce opportunity.

Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Pre-owned Smartphone Market Report for H1 2026 marks Samsung as having highest market share at 30%, followed by Apple (23%) and Vivo (10%). Entry and mid-range smartphones have become more expensive in recent months, which has made refurbished phone an attractive proposition.

“At the same time, emerging players such as ControlZ, GREST, Budli and other re-commerce players are broadening the organised ecosystem,” Pathak adds. The shift towards organised refurbishment adds a layer of assurance for customers, including stronger checks for reliability, authentic components in case something needs to be replaced, and a warranty.

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{{^usCountry}} Refurbished phones are essentially pre-owned pieces of tech, but unlike typical “used” products, undergo a series of checks, with fixes and component changes as required, before they are listed for sale again. This often includes a new battery. Most re-commerce platforms have multi-layered checks in place and offer warranty, making renewed phones a better bet over ‘second-hand’ or pre-used phones that may also be on sale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Refurbished phones are essentially pre-owned pieces of tech, but unlike typical “used” products, undergo a series of checks, with fixes and component changes as required, before they are listed for sale again. This often includes a new battery. Most re-commerce platforms have multi-layered checks in place and offer warranty, making renewed phones a better bet over ‘second-hand’ or pre-used phones that may also be on sale. {{/usCountry}}

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Cashify’s latest The Great Indian Upgrade 2.0 report, released today, notes a rapidly growing demand for refurbished phones, with a 17.4% increase in demand for phones priced above ₹45,000 through 2025, underlining a premium push defined by aspirational purchases. The ₹20,000 to ₹45,000 price band accounts for the highest share of refurbished phone sales in 2025.

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Phone makers including Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus have hiked prices of existing phones, while recent launches such as the new Google Pixel 11 series phones, factor inflation into introductory prices.

Premium push, and broader scope

Counterpoint Research expects India’s refurbished smartphone market to grow 16% in 2026. They cite two main reasons for this. First, phones get more expensive in the months to come, and this applies to new launches as well as phones already on sale. Secondly, they note a growing consumer acceptance of pre-owned smartphones, particularly those backed by checks and warranty.

“The smartphone industry is no longer driven solely by new device sales. As devices become more valuable and consumers upgrade more thoughtfully, what happens after the first purchase matters just as much. Trade-ins are enabling premium upgrades, certified refurbished devices are expanding access to flagship technology, and buybacks are becoming a natural part of ownership,” says Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashify.

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Interestingly, Cashify’s study suggests that sub- ₹10,000 segment declined to 8.4% of total sales in 2025, from 10.7% in 2024. Apple accounts for more than 65% of refurbished phone sales, with the iPhone 13 the most popular singular device through the year.

Cashify points to a broader trend beyond smartphones, with refurbished laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other devices accounting for 16.7% of refurbished sales in 2025, up from 8% in 2024.

There is a greater industry-wide understanding that more expensive new phones mean that customers will look for viable alternatives, including refurbished and renewed devices.

Renewed phones have become a focal point for phone makers as well. In May, Samsung launched its Certified Re-Newed initiative in India. This includes phones across price points. For instance, a renewed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is on sale for ₹97,499 and totalling a saving of around ₹32,500 on the official price.

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Renewed smartphones platform ControlZ had, earlier this year, partnered with Bajaj Finance to introduce 24-month EMI financing across its entire renewed device portfolio, making it the first platform in India to do so.