How to know if an iPhone is new, refurbished, or a replacement

You spot an iPhone deal that fits your budget, the phone appears to be in good condition, and the seller promises it works well. Before you pay, there is one detail that can tell you the phone’s real story in seconds - the first letter of its model number. Here’s how to quickly identify if an iPhone is new, refurbished, replaced, or customised. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

With smartphone prices on the rise, more and more buyers are choosing refurbished or used iPhones as a way of saving money and helping to reduce waste. In India, people buy iPhones not only from Apple stores and authorised sellers but also through online platforms, local resellers, or friends and family. While these options offer flexibility, they also carry risk. However, a quick check inside the device can help you avoid confusion and loss.

Why Checking the Model Number Matters

Apple assigns a model identifier to every iPhone. This code shows whether the device is new, refurbished, a replacement, personalised or used for display purposes. The process to find it takes less than a minute and works for iPhones and iPads.

To check the model number, open the Settings app, tap General, and then select About. Look for the Model entry. The code will look similar to “MG2V4HN/A.” Focus on the first letter or characters.

If the model number starts with M, the iPhone was sold as a new device and has not gone through Apple’s service system.

If it starts with F, the phone is a refurbished unit. Apple repaired it, tested it, and sold it again.

If it starts with N, the device is a replacement unit. Apple issued it when another iPhone went in for service. These phones are not new and fall under refurbished replacements.

If it starts with P, the iPhone includes an engraving added during purchase.

If it starts with 3A, the device served as a store demo unit.

Tips Before Buying a Refurbished iPhone

This single letter gives clarity on what you are buying or using. Since an iPhone costs a large sum, buyers should verify these details rather than rely on claims from sellers or online videos.

Before buying a refurbished iPhone, also check the seller’s record, confirm warranty coverage, ensure the device is unlocked, and inspect the device for damage. Staying informed helps you to spend wisely and avoid problems further down the line.