Average onion prices at 58/kg in Delhi: Govt data

Average onion prices in the national capital continue to rule high at ₹58 per kg on tight supply, the government data showed. The government has initiated subsidized sales to alleviate rising costs amidst increased kharif sowing.

According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tuesday is ₹49.98 per kg, while the modal price is ₹50 per kg.

The maximum price of onion is ₹80 per kg and the lowest is ₹27 per kg.

On September 5, the Centre began the first phase of retail sales of onion at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg to provide relief to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai consumers from rising prices of the kitchen staple.

NCCF and NAFED, which are maintaining a buffer stock of 4.7 lakh tonne onion on behalf of the government, have started retail sale through their stores and mobile vans.

Last week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare noted that the outlook for onion availability and prices in coming months remains positive as the kharif (summer) sown area has increased sharply to 2.9 lakh hectares till last month against 1.94 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Further, about 38 lakh tonnes of onion are reported to be still in storage with farmers and traders, she had said.

The department has been monitoring price for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato and salt) based on data collected from 550 market centres spread across the country.

From August 1, the government has started collecting and monitoring daily wholesale and retail prices of 16 more essential food commodities.