 Average onion prices at ₹58/kg in Delhi: Govt data - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Average onion prices at 58/kg in Delhi: Govt data

PTI |
Sep 11, 2024 10:55 AM IST

Onion prices in Delhi remain high at ₹58 per kg due to tight supply. The All-India average is ₹49.98 per kg, with a maximum of ₹80.

Average onion prices in the national capital continue to rule high at 58 per kg on tight supply, the government data showed.

The government has initiated subsidized sales to alleviate rising costs amidst increased kharif sowing.
The government has initiated subsidized sales to alleviate rising costs amidst increased kharif sowing.

According to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tuesday is 49.98 per kg, while the modal price is 50 per kg.

The maximum price of onion is 80 per kg and the lowest is 27 per kg.

On September 5, the Centre began the first phase of retail sales of onion at a subsidised rate of 35 per kg to provide relief to Delhi-NCR and Mumbai consumers from rising prices of the kitchen staple.

NCCF and NAFED, which are maintaining a buffer stock of 4.7 lakh tonne onion on behalf of the government, have started retail sale through their stores and mobile vans.

Last week, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare noted that the outlook for onion availability and prices in coming months remains positive as the kharif (summer) sown area has increased sharply to 2.9 lakh hectares till last month against 1.94 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Further, about 38 lakh tonnes of onion are reported to be still in storage with farmers and traders, she had said.

The department has been monitoring price for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato and salt) based on data collected from 550 market centres spread across the country.

From August 1, the government has started collecting and monitoring daily wholesale and retail prices of 16 more essential food commodities.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On