AVP Infracon IPO allotment: How to check status, GMP and other details here

AVP Infracon IPO allotment: The allotment for the SME IPO of AVP Infracon will be finalised on March 18. If you have invested in AVP Infracon IPO, you can know about the number of shares allotted to you. You can check the status of AVP Infracon IPO allotment by logging in to the official website of the registrar. The registrar of AVP Infracon IPO is Bigshare Services. AVP Infracon IPO allotment: In order to check the status of allotment, follow the steps mentioned below.

Check AVP Infracon IPO allotment status: In order to check the status of allotment, follow these steps:

Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on Purva Sharegistry website (https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query). After this, select IPO from the dropdown menu. Enter PAN number and click on Submit.

AVP Infracon IPO company objectives: The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said.

AVP Infracon IPO company details: AVP Infracon is involved in the construction of road projects, procurement, and construction (EPC) methods and has worked on high value projects like expressways and national highways.

AVP Infracon IPO details: Share India Capital is the lead manager to the issue and Purva Sharegistry is the registrar. The price band of the issue was set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share and through the IPO, the company aims to raise ₹52.34 crore. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh equity shares and the lot size was 1,600 shares while minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000. The company reserved 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB), 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) in the issue.