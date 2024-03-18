 AVP Infracon IPO allotment: How to check status, GMP and other details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AVP Infracon IPO allotment: How to check status, GMP and other details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:53 AM IST

AVP Infracon IPO allotment: If you have invested in AVP Infracon IPO, you can know about the number of shares allotted to you by following some simple steps.

AVP Infracon IPO allotment: The allotment for the SME IPO of AVP Infracon will be finalised on March 18. If you have invested in AVP Infracon IPO, you can know about the number of shares allotted to you. You can check the status of AVP Infracon IPO allotment by logging in to the official website of the registrar. The registrar of AVP Infracon IPO is Bigshare Services. 

AVP Infracon IPO allotment: In order to check the status of allotment, follow the steps mentioned below.
AVP Infracon IPO allotment: In order to check the status of allotment, follow the steps mentioned below.

Read more: Working in IT services companies? You could expect this much salary hike in 2024

Check AVP Infracon IPO allotment status: In order to check the status of allotment, follow these steps:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
  1. Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on Purva Sharegistry website (https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query). 
  2. After this, select IPO from the dropdown menu. 
  3. Enter PAN number and click on Submit. 

AVP Infracon IPO company objectives: The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said. 

Read more: Stocks to watch on March 18: Adani Group, LIC, Dr. Lal PathLabs and more

AVP Infracon IPO company details: AVP Infracon is involved in the construction of road projects, procurement, and construction (EPC) methods and has worked on high value projects like expressways and national highways. 

Read more: Want to travel to Thailand? These flights could start soon

AVP Infracon IPO details: Share India Capital is the lead manager to the issue and Purva Sharegistry is the registrar. The price band of the issue was set at 71 to 75 per share and through the IPO, the company aims to raise 52.34 crore. The book-built issue is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh equity shares and the lot size was 1,600 shares while minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 120,000. The company reserved 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB), 35% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) in the issue. 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / AVP Infracon IPO allotment: How to check status, GMP and other details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On