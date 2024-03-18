 Want to travel to Thailand? These flights could start soon - Hindustan Times
Want to travel to Thailand? These flights could start soon

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:27 AM IST

India-Thailand Travel: Thailand announced a visa-free entry for Indians last November which runs till May 10.

India-Thailand Travel: India and Thailand agreed to expand flight connectivity to boost trade and tourism, signing a memorandum of understanding on air services in Bangkok.

India-Thailand Travel: Tourists visit the Big Buddha statue in Phuket, Thailand. (Reuters)
India-Thailand Travel: Tourists visit the Big Buddha statue in Phuket, Thailand. (Reuters)

“The bilateral MOU will further enhance capacities of airlines operating between the two countries, aiming at strengthening people to people and economic ties,” Indian Embassy in Bangkok said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Currently, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara operate flights between India and Bangkok while Air India and IndiGo operate flights to Phuket as well.

Indian carriers fly to Thailand from six cities and four Thai carriers connect twelve destinations in India. Between the two countries, there are around 75 daily flights (two-way). But now, Indian carriers will be able to expand frequencies and add new destinations in Thailand with a staggered increase in the current entitlement of 32,000 seats per week, it was reported. This will be done in two stages of 7,000 each and Thailand has agreed to open four new extra points of call or destinations for Indian carriers which include Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, and Udon Thani, as per Hindu Business Line.

“India-Thailand is a large air travel market with high percentage of origin-&-destination traffic. An increase in seats is thus beneficial to both sides,” an airline executive said as per the report.

While Guldeep Singh Sahni, co-chairman (outbound travel), FICCI, said as per the report, “Given its proximity and reasonable prices, Thailand always sees a high travel demand. There is demand for wellness and luxury resorts too now."

This comes as Thailand announced a visa-free entry for Indians last November which runs till May 10. Nearly 1,50,000 Indians visited Thailand in February- 120 per cent higher compared to 2019, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand data.

