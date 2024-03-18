Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala followed by these states: Full list

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are costliest in the country in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Fuel prices are cheaper in smaller states and UTs- Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi. The difference is due to local sales tax or VAT rates, oil industry data showed. This comes after petrol and diesel prices were cut by ₹2 a litre each after nearly two years. Although due to higher Value Added Tax (VAT), rates continue to be above ₹100 a litre mark in some states. Petrol Price Today: Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for ₹ 82 a litre. Check latest rates below

Petrol Price Today: Where is petrol the costliest in India?

Andhra Pradesh has the costliest petrol at ₹109.87 a litre, followed by Kerala where a litre of petrol comes for ₹107.54. Telangana is close behind with petrol costing ₹107.39 a litre. In Madhya Pradesh, it costs ₹106.45 a litre while in Bihar petrol is at ₹105.16. In Maharashtra, the petrol prices stand at ₹104.19, a little behind Rajasthan where petrol costs ₹104.86 per litre.

West Bengal has petrol priced at ₹103.93 a litre while some other states with over ₹100-a-litre petrol are Odisha ( ₹101.04 a litre), Tamil Nadu ( ₹100.73), and Chhattisgarh ( ₹100.37), data showed.

Petrol Price Today: Where is petrol the cheapest in India?

Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for ₹82 a litre. Other states where it is below the 100 mark are, Delhi ( ₹94.76 a litre), Goa ( ₹95.19), Mizoram ( ₹93.68), and Assam ( ₹96.12).

Diesel Price Today: Where is diesel cheap and costly?

Diesel prices in Andhra Pradesh are at ₹97.6 a litre, followed by ₹96.41 a litre in Kerala. The prices are in the rande of ₹92-93 in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Diesel is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for about ₹78 a litre. In Delhi, it is priced at ₹87.66 a litre, while in Goa it costs ₹87.76 per litre.