 Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala followed by these states: Full list - Hindustan Times
Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala followed by these states: Full list

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 07:44 AM IST

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were cut last week by ₹2 a litre each after nearly two years. Here's where fuel prices are costliest/ cheapest

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices are costliest in the country in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Fuel prices are cheaper in smaller states and UTs- Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi. The difference is due to local sales tax or VAT rates, oil industry data showed. This comes after petrol and diesel prices were cut by 2 a litre each after nearly two years. Although due to higher Value Added Tax (VAT), rates continue to be above 100 a litre mark in some states.

Petrol Price Today: Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82 a litre. Check latest rates below
Petrol Price Today: Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for 82 a litre. Check latest rates below

Petrol Price Today: Where is petrol the costliest in India?

Andhra Pradesh has the costliest petrol at 109.87 a litre, followed by Kerala where a litre of petrol comes for 107.54. Telangana is close behind with petrol costing 107.39 a litre. In Madhya Pradesh, it costs 106.45 a litre while in Bihar petrol is at 105.16. In Maharashtra, the petrol prices stand at 104.19, a little behind Rajasthan where petrol costs 104.86 per litre.

West Bengal has petrol priced at 103.93 a litre while some other states with over 100-a-litre petrol are Odisha ( 101.04 a litre), Tamil Nadu ( 100.73), and Chhattisgarh ( 100.37), data showed.

Petrol Price Today: Where is petrol the cheapest in India?

Petrol is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for 82 a litre. Other states where it is below the 100 mark are, Delhi ( 94.76 a litre), Goa ( 95.19), Mizoram ( 93.68), and Assam ( 96.12).

Diesel Price Today: Where is diesel cheap and costly?

Diesel prices in Andhra Pradesh are at 97.6 a litre, followed by 96.41 a litre in Kerala. The prices are in the rande of 92-93 in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand. Diesel is the cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar Island where it comes for about 78 a litre. In Delhi, it is priced at 87.66 a litre, while in Goa it costs 87.76 per litre.

