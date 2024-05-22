 Awfis Space Solutions IPO opens today: Latest GMP, price band and key details - Hindustan Times
Awfis Space Solutions IPO opens today: Latest GMP, price band and key details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 22, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The allotment of Awfis Space IPO is expected to be finalized on May 28 while the listing date is May 30.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions opens for subscription today (May 22). The issue will close on May 27 and its price band is set at 364 to 383 per share. Those who are investing for the IPO of the workspace solutions provider can apply in lot size of 39 shares while the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 14,937. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised 268.62 crore from anchor investors on May 21.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The allotment of Awfis Space IPO is expected to be finalized on May 28.
The allotment of Awfis Space IPO is expected to be finalized on May 28.

Awfis Space IPO details

The IPO- worth 598.93 crore at the upper end- comprises a combination of fresh issue of 33 lakh equity shares aggregating to 128 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 1.23 crore shares which totals to 470.93 crore.

Awfis Space IPO key dates

The allotment of Awfis Space IPO is expected to be finalized on May 28 while the listing date is May 30. The shares of Awfis Space Solutions will be listed on both the stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Awfis Space IPO objectives

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to fund capital expenditure towards the establishment of new centres and working capital requirements, it said.

Awfis Space IPO registrar

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities and Emkay Global Financial Services are the book running lead managers of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP

The grey market premium of Awfis Space IPO today is 165 per share which implies that equity shares of the company are trading at 548 apiece in the grey market. This is a premium of 43% to the issue price of 383 per share.

