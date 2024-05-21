 Awfis Space Solutions IPO to open for subscription tomorrow: 5 things to know - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Awfis Space Solutions IPO to open for subscription tomorrow: 5 things to know

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 21, 2024 03:02 PM IST

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The issue will close on May 27 and includes a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 12,295,699 equity shares.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The initial public offering for Awfis Space Solutions will open for subscription on May 22. The issue will close on May 27 and includes a fresh issue of 128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares, with a face value of 10 each. In the issue, 75% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% is for non-institutional buyers and retail buyers' reservations is at 10%. 

Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The price band of the issue has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>364 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>383 per equity share of the face value <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The price band of the issue has been fixed at 364 to 383 per equity share of the face value 10.

Here are ten things to know about Awfis Space Solutions IPO:

Awfis Space Solutions IPO key dates

The IPO opens for subscription on May 22 and closes on May 27. The allotment for the IPO is likely to be finalised on May 28 while the shares are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on May 30.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band

The price band of the issue has been fixed at 364 to 383 per equity share of the face value 10.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO size

The issue includes a fresh issue of 128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of a maximum of 12,295,699 equity shares. Those who are applying for the IPO can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and in multiples of 39 equity shares thereof. 

Awfis Space Solutions IPO promoters

Amit Ramani and Peak XV are the company's promoters while the book-running managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO registrar

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.

News / Business / Awfis Space Solutions IPO to open for subscription tomorrow: 5 things to know

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
