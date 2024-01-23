close_game
News / Business / Axis Bank Q3 net profit rises to 6,071 crore after 4% spike

Axis Bank Q3 net profit rises to 6,071 crore after 4% spike

PTI |
Jan 23, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Axis Bank Q3 net profit rises to ₹6,071 crore, slightly above the estimate margins.

Private sector Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 4 per cent rise in standalone net profit at 6,071 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

Axis Bank Q3 results were better than expected, with ₹6071 crore net profit.
Axis Bank Q3 results were better than expected, with 6071 crore net profit.(MINT_PRINT)

The bank had earned a net profit of 5,853 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

The total income of the bank increased to 33,516 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to 26,798 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

In the latest quarter, the bank's interest income rose to 27,961 crore from 22,226 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.58 per cent as of December 31, 2023. In the year-ago period, it stood at 2.38 per cent.

Similarly, the net NPA declined to 0.36 per cent as compared to 0.47 per cent at the end of December 2022.

During the 2023 December quarter, the bank made a provision of 181.70 crore in respect of investments in its Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) pursuant to the RBI directive issued on December 19, 2023.

In the third quarter of this fiscal, the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew 9 per cent to 12,532 crore while its Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.01 per cent.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 14.88 per cent as compared to 17.60 per cent at the end of December 2022.

