Azim Premji is India's ‘most generous’ billionaire for 2nd straight year. Full list here

Wipro founder Azim Premji has, for a second straight year, emerged as the country's “most generous” philanthropist billionaire, as he topped the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, ahead of the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, among others. With a total donation of ₹9713 crore in FY 2021, amounting to ₹27 crore per day, Premji, 76, saw his contribution increase by nearly a fourth.

Here's who stood where, after Premji:

(2.) Shiv Nadar, HCL Technologies ( ₹1263 crore)

(3.) Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries ( ₹577 crore)

(4.) Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group ( ₹377 crore)

(5.) Nandan Nilekani, Infosys ( ₹183 crore)

(6.) Hinduja Family, Hinduja Group ( ₹166 crore)

(7.) Bajaj Family, Bajaj Group ( ₹136 crore)

(8.) Gautam Adani, Adani Group ( ₹130 crore)

(8.) Anil Aggarwal, Vedanta ( ₹130 crore)

(10.) Burman Family, Dabur India ( ₹114 crore)

Nine women found place on the rankings, led by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies ( ₹69 crore), USV's Leena Gandhi Tewari ( ₹24 crore) and Anu Aga of Thermax ( ₹20 crore). Also, Mumbai had the highest number of people on the list (31 per cent), followed by Delhi (17 per cent) and Bengaluru (10 per cent).

(With PTI inputs)