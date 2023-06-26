Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain closed for 15 days. Check full list

Public and private sector banks will remain closed for 15 days in July due to different festivals being celebrated in particular states. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified eight days as 'holiday under negotiable instruments act’ for the month of July. These include Muharram (declared as a holiday across most states), Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, and Ker Puja.

RBI has notified list of bank holidays across different states in July. (HT File)

RBI, the country's central bank, categories bank holidays as ‘national’ and ‘regional.’ Under the former category, branches across the country are closed. Also, even on non-working days, online financial services remain functional as usual.

Here's the list of bank holidays in July 2023:

July 2: Sunday

July 5: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday ( Jammu and Srinagar)

July 6: Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day (Mizoram)

July 8: Second Saturday

July 9: Sunday

July 11: Ker puja (Tripura)

July 13: Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)

July 16: Sunday

July 17: U Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

July 21: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

July 22: Fourth Saturday

July 23: Sunday

July 28: Ashoora ( Jammu and Srinagar)

July 29: Muharram (banks to remain closed in several cities across Tripura, Mizoram, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh)

July 30: Sunday