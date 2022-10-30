Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to be shut on these days in November. Check full list

The banks will be closed for ten days in November this year. In October, the banks were closed for 21 days including Navratri, Durga Puja, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali, Livemint reported. In November, the ten bank holidays also include regular ones like the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and the Sundays. Some of the bank holidays are state-specific, while banks across the country will be shut on national holidays. Here is the full list of bank holidays in November 2022. November 1: Kannada Rajyotsav/Kut. Banks will remain shut in Bengaluru and Manipur capital Imphal. November 6: SundayNovember 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima. The bank will remain shut in all cities except Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Agartala, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Shillong, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala. The banks will be shut in Bengaluru and ShillongNovember 12: Second SaturdayNovember 13: SundayNovember 20: SundayNovember 23: Seng Kutsnem. Banks will be shut in ShillongNovember 26: Fourth SaturdayNovember 27: Sunday.

The Reserve Bank of India has put holidays under three brackets which include holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

