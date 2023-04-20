TCS, Amazon named among companies with best workplaces in 2023. Check list

Tata Consultancy Services bagged the first spot among some of the best companies to grow one's career in, this year, a list released by social media platform LinkedIn showed Wednesday. The annual list was published keeping several factors in mind, including companies where employees can build career with long-term success, LinkedIn said. This year's list was the 7th edition in this category and included a total of 25 companies including Amazon, Reliance Industries, Zepto among others.

TCS's best locations to work at were named Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. (Mint file photo)

Explaining the factors it took account for while compiling the list, LinkedIn said, “To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022…companies with layoffs that amount to more than 10% of their workforce in past year are also ineligible."

Here's the list of top 10 companies with best workplaces in 2023 (rank wise):

Tata Consultancy Services Amazon Morgan Stanley Reliance Industries Limited Macquarie Group Deloitte NAV Fund Administration Group Schneider Electric Viatris Royal Caribbean Group

Naming TCS at the first spot, LinkedIn said the company's best locations to work at were Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It was also ranked as the best company to grow a career in last year as well. Part of the Tata Group, it provides services like cloud, cognitive business operations, data analytics, enterprise solutions, and cybersecurity among others. It was founded in 1968.

Zepto, which ranked as the 16th best company to work at, was also named as the 'LinkedIn Top Startup in India' last year.

The list also featured HDFC Bank, Mastercard, Dream 11, Goldman Sachs among others.

