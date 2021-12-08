Better.com CEO, who fired employees over Zoom call, issues apology: Reports

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who recently courted controversy by firing 900 employees over a Zoom call, has apparently issued a companywide apology via email to the remaining staffers. In the mail, Garg apologised for the way the issue was handled, adding that while he owns the decision to do the layoffs, he blundered in execution of communicating the decision.

“I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” Garg wrote in his letter, which, according to reports, was leaked on social media by a Better.com employee.

The entrepreneur, who is also the founder of Better.com, has been in the eye of the storm since the firings took place, primarily due to the manner of announcement. The sacked employees comprised 9 per cent of the company’s total workforce, and were spread across the United States and India.

Reportedly, in a subsequent call, Garg blamed the terminated staffers for the sacking, saying that the laying off was due to their ‘underperformance,’ which, according to him, amounted to ‘stealing from colleagues and customers.’ He further said that those fired should have been terminated earlier, warning others that he would follow their productivity ‘closely.’

