 Bikers, talking to pillion while riding now punishable in this state - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bikers, talking to pillion while riding now punishable in this state

ByHT News Desk
Jul 25, 2024 08:27 AM IST

This state will impose penalty for flouting the rule although the specific penalty has not been disclosed. Details here

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) introduced a new regulation for two-wheeler riders who talk with their pillion passengers, Kaumudi Online reported. The directive aims to reduce road accidents by highlighting the risk posed by distractions like talking while riding. The MVD sent a circular to all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to rigorously enforce this rule, the report claimed.

The report said that Joint Transport Commissioner K Manoj Kumar urged RTOs to take immediate action against any instances of this new rule being broken.




What will be the penalty for not following the rule?

There will be penalty for flouting the rule although the specific penalty has not been disclosed, the report added as conversing with passengers can lead to compromised concentration, impaired decision-making and delayed reaction time which can divert attention from critical road conditions and traffic scenarios.

This increases the likelihood of accidents because of which Kerala has decided to impose penalty on bikers who do not follow the rule.

How can talking to pillion be risky for riders?

Talking to a pillion involves turning the head or adjusting posture which can destabilize the bike and compromise the rider's control. This can cause accidents particularly at high speeds or in heavy traffic.

News / Business / Bikers, talking to pillion while riding now punishable in this state
