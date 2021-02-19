Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, soars to another record high
Bitcoin touched a market capitalization of $1 trillion as it hit yet another record high on Friday, countering analyst warnings that it is an "economic side show" and a poor hedge against a fall in stock prices.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high above $54,000, setting it on course for a weekly jump of more than 11%. It has surged roughly 64% so far this month and was last up 5.5% at $54,405.
Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by signs it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, from Tesla and Mastercard to BNY Mellon.
All digital coins combined have a market cap of around $1.7 trillion.
"If you really believe there's a store of value in bitcoin, then there's still a lot of upside," said John Wu, president of AVA Labs, an open-source platform for creating financial applications using blockchain technology.
"If you look at gold, it has a market cap $9 or $10 trillion. Even if bitcoin gets to half of gold's market cap, that still growth of 4X, or $200,000. So I don't know when it stops rising," he added.
Still, many analysts and investors remain skeptical of the patchily regulated and highly volatile digital asset, which is little used for commerce.
Analysts at JP Morgan said bitcoin's current prices were well above estimates of fair value. Mainstream adoption increases bitcoin's correlation with cyclical assets, which rise and fall with economic changes, in turn reducing benefits of diversifying into crypto, the investment bank said in a memo.
"Crypto assets continue to rank as the poorest hedge for major drawdowns in equities, with questionable diversification benefits at prices so far above production costs, while correlations with cyclical assets are rising as crypto ownership is mainstreamed," JP Morgan said.
Bitcoin is an "economic side show," it added, calling innovation in financial technology and the growth of digital platforms into credit and payments "the real financial transformational story of the Covid-19 era."
Other investors this week said bitcoin's volatility presents a hurdle for it to become a widespread means of payment.
On Thursday, Tesla boss Elon Musk - whose tweets have fueled bitcoin's rally - said owning the digital coin was only a little better than holding cash. He also defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin, which ignited mainstream interest in the digital currency.
Bitcoin proponents argue the cryptocurrency is "digital gold" that can hedge against the risk of inflation sparked by massive central bank and government stimulus packages designed to counter Covid-19.
Yet bitcoin would need to rise to $146,000 in the long-term for its market cap to equal the total private-sector investment in gold via exchange-traded funds or bars and coins, according to JP Morgan.
Rival cryptocurrency ether traded down 0.3%, at $1,934.67, still near a record of $1,951 reached earlier on Friday. It has been lifted by growing institutional interest, after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Apple in talks to buy self-driving sensors, key step in car plan
Asking telcos to pay for access to residential buildings is 'wrong' : TRAI Sec
- "why is it the other way round for telecom... when a service provider goes instead of support, they are being asked to pay more. That is a wrong notion which has to be changed," TRAI Secretary, SK Gupta said.
IKEA to open mall in Noida, 'Congratulations,' tweets Yogi Adityanath
- The state chief minister wrote "IKEA will build shopping malls, hotels, offices, retail outlets etc. in the Noida area for the common man. With the creation of many jobs in the region, it will prove to be helpful in making 'Ease of Living' perfect.
Pandemic will force 18 million Indians to find a new occupation by 2030: Report
Indices end in red as Sensex plunges over 430 points, Nifty settles at 14,981
- The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.91% lower at 14,981.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 0.85% at 50,889.76.
Global stocks higher after weak US jobs, economic data
Facebook’s Australia face-off could backfire across the globe
- World leaders were already watching Australian legislation expected to pass next week that will force tech titans Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to pay publishers for news content.
Japan cuts economic outlook in February for first time in 10 months
Coronavirus pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment
Bitcoin nears $1 trillion value as Crypto jump tops other assets
Elon Musk defends Tesla Bitcoin move, says token less dumb than cash
Gold prices fall for 6th day in a row, at 8-month low
Kia and Hyundai recovering from days-long network outages
Mexico gas squeeze forces Japanese automakers to halt production
