Bitcoin to $500,000 by 2029? How ETFs, US debt, institutional demand and halving could drive the price

Bitcoin at $500,000 by 2029 sounds ambitious, but experts say it is possible if institutional demand, ETF inflows, favourable financial conditions and Bitcoin’s scarcity continue to strengthen.

Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2029 if ETF inflows, institutional demand, US debt concerns, liquidity, regulation and Bitcoin scarcity remain strong. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

Bitcoin would need to rise at roughly 60% or more every year from current levels to reach $500,000 in the next three-plus years, according to Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex. Bitcoin has delivered similar growth rates in the past. However, those big gains happened when Bitcoin was worth much less. Repeating the same pace becomes harder as the asset grows into a much larger market.

What Bitcoin needs to reach $500,000

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For Bitcoin to reach $500,000, several major factors would have to work together. These include strong institutional demand, continued ETF adoption, clearer regulations, favourable financial conditions and limited Bitcoin supply, Gupta told Hindustan Times.

Singhal said $500,000 by 2029 is ambitious but not impossible. However, reaching that level would likely need sustained institutional participation, deeper ETF adoption and continued demand for Bitcoin because of its limited supply.

Why Bitcoin is rising now

Bitcoin's recent rally also shows why the cryptocurrency can be affected by events outside the crypto market. Bitcoin recently recorded its strongest weekly rally since March 2023, rising 23.6% in one week, before moving above $80,000, according to Morningstar.

The rally brought fresh speculative interest into Bitcoin. However, experts said the main reasons behind the move were largely connected to the US economy, government debt and financial conditions, rather than a sudden change in crypto-specific factors.

US debt is helping Bitcoin

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{{^usCountry}} James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, said the latest Bitcoin rally was driven mainly by macroeconomic factors rather than crypto-market dynamics, according to Morningstar. One major trigger was the US Treasury's decision to at least double its purchases of longer-maturity government bonds, from $2 billion to $4 billion a month. The move was aimed at reducing longer-term Treasury yields, which had climbed to levels last seen in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James Butterfill, Head of Research at CoinShares, said the latest Bitcoin rally was driven mainly by macroeconomic factors rather than crypto-market dynamics, according to Morningstar. One major trigger was the US Treasury's decision to at least double its purchases of longer-maturity government bonds, from $2 billion to $4 billion a month. The move was aimed at reducing longer-term Treasury yields, which had climbed to levels last seen in 2007. {{/usCountry}}

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Bitcoin rose almost 6% on August 19 after the Treasury announcement and continued to gain. André Dragosch, Head of Research Europe at Bitwise, described the Treasury announcement as a major macroeconomic catalyst. He said it showed a greater willingness to ease fiscal policy and contributed to a weaker US dollar, according to Morningstar.

What is the debasement trade?

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This matters for Bitcoin because concerns about the US government's finances are helping revive what investors call the "debasement trade." The debasement trade refers to investors moving away from cash and government bonds and towards scarce assets when they worry about the value of money or the strength of government finances.

Blue Macellari, Head of Digital Assets at T. Rowe Price, said the return of the debasement-trade narrative was the most important driver behind Bitcoin's recovery. US government debt is now around $40 trillion, while borrowing costs remain high.

The situation has raised concerns about how the government will finance its growing debt and how much additional debt the market can absorb. Discussions about increasing Treasury buybacks and potentially using the Treasury General Account have added to these concerns, Macellari said, according to Morningstar.

Why US debt matters for Bitcoin

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The debt issue matters for Bitcoin because some investors increasingly see the cryptocurrency as more than a speculative asset. Bitcoin is also being viewed as a possible hedge against currency debasement and concerns about government finances. Because of this, Bitcoin's price has become increasingly sensitive to discussions about US fiscal policy, government debt and borrowing costs.

However, the macroeconomic story alone does not explain how quickly Bitcoin's price moved higher. Bitcoin entered the rally after a long period of low volatility and limited trading activity. Bitwise's Dragosch said its seller-exhaustion indicator had fallen to its lowest level since November 2018.

Bitcoin ETF demand is growing

The US market for digital-asset ETFs also recorded strong demand. US-domiciled digital-asset ETFs attracted $2.36 billion in net inflows in one week, their strongest weekly inflow since early October 2025. Bitcoin-focused ETFs attracted $537 million on August 20 and another $659 million on August 21. These were their strongest daily inflows since early May.

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ETF inflows are important because they show that investors may be rebuilding longer-term exposure to Bitcoin. A short squeeze can create a sudden rally, but continued ETF buying would provide stronger evidence of genuine demand. This growing institutional access is one of the biggest changes in the Bitcoin market. Bitcoin is no longer being driven only by individual retail investors.

Will the 2028 Bitcoin halving help?

However, ETF growth and institutional adoption alone may not be enough to push Bitcoin to $500,000. Minal Thukral, executive vice president, growth and crypto business head at CoinDCX, said the cryptocurrency would likely need continued growth in institutional allocations, deeper global liquidity, clearer regulations and wider use of Bitcoin as a store of value. Another important factor could be the 2028 Bitcoin halving. The halving reduces the rate at which new Bitcoin enters the market.

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This could strengthen Bitcoin's scarcity narrative by reducing new supply. However, halving by itself cannot guarantee a price increase. Its impact will depend on how strong demand is when the event happens, Thukral said. The size of the market is another major challenge. A Bitcoin price of $500,000 would make Bitcoin a multi-trillion-dollar asset class.

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Can Bitcoin really reach $500,000?

That means reaching $500,000 would require much more capital and much greater institutional participation than Bitcoin has today, Thukral said. Butterfill said Bitcoin could stay within its current trading range unless the Federal Reserve gives clearer signals that the risk of further interest-rate increases has gone away.

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This is why the $500,000 target should not be treated as a guaranteed forecast. Gupta said it would require an exceptionally strong and sustained adoption cycle. For the bull-case scenario to play out, Bitcoin would need a combination of institutional and ETF adoption, regulatory clarity, strong global liquidity, continued demand for scarce assets and persistent investor interest.

The key issue, therefore, is not simply whether Bitcoin can touch $500,000. The bigger question is whether it can become a normal part of institutional portfolios and the global financial system. For investors, experts broadly agree that the $500,000 target is best treated as a high-conviction bull case, dependent on several favourable conditions coming together, rather than a price level that can be predicted with certainty.

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Therefore, even if Bitcoin eventually reaches $500,000 by 2029, investors should expect a potentially volatile journey with large rises and falls along the way, rather than a straight move towards the target.