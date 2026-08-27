Meta US teen safety deal exposes Australia’s under-16 social media ban struggle

Meta’s new US deal is putting pressure on governments to do more to protect children online. The company has agreed to make major changes to how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram in the US as part of a settlement with nearly all US states over claims that its platforms were designed to addict children. Meta’s US teen safety deal highlights Australia’s struggle to enforce its under-16 social media ban amid weak age checks and continued child access. (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The settlement could cost Meta up to $18 billion over 10 years. Meta agreed to pay the amount and introduce new limits for teenagers under the agreement, while denying wrongdoing, according to Reuters. The US deal has also raised questions in Australia. Australian officials say the changes show that social media companies already have tools that can be used to protect young people, but stronger enforcement is still a major problem in Australia.

Meta deal highlights gaps in Australia’s under-16 ban Australia has taken one of the toughest steps against social media use by children. The country introduced a world-first ban late last year that restricts children under 16 from using social media platforms.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells said social media companies already have the technology needed to protect children. She said the companies have tools to stop young people from being exposed to addictive features but have chosen not to use them, according to an email to Reuters.

Wells said this was one reason Australia introduced a minimum age for social media. She also said Australia was proud that more than 20 countries are now joining it in taking action to restrict children's access to social media.

Meta’s US settlement will bring major changes to Facebook and Instagram. One of the key measures is a default two-hour daily limit on Meta’s apps for users under 18 in the US. The deal is significant because it goes beyond simply asking parents to control their children's screen time. It puts more responsibility on the social media company to change how its platforms work for younger users.

Also read: Meta settles $18 billion with 29 US states over child safety case

Australia’s enforcement problem Australia’s biggest challenge is now enforcement. Although the country has introduced its under-16 social media restrictions, early evidence suggests the rules have not been fully effective. Age verification has emerged as a major weakness. Several studies, including research from Australia's internet regulator, found that many children were still using social media months after the ban came into effect in December.

About 80% of minors were still on social media months after the ban started. The findings raised questions about whether platforms were doing enough to identify and remove under-16 users, according to studies cited by Reuters. The findings have pushed Australian lawmakers to strengthen the rules. Lawmakers doubled the maximum fine and gave regulators more powers after concerns that the restrictions were not being properly enforced.

This creates a clear gap between Australia’s policy and its actual enforcement. Australia has introduced a strict minimum-age rule, but the large number of children who remain on social media shows how difficult it is to make such a ban work in practice. The issue is also becoming part of a much bigger global debate.

Governments are trying to reduce children's exposure to harmful content, addictive platform features, scams and other online risks while also deciding how much responsibility should fall on technology companies.

Australia could see its own Meta legal action Australia’s experience shows the main challenge may not be creating a social media ban, but enforcing it. While Australia has introduced a strict under-16 rule, evidence that a large majority of minors remained on social media has raised questions about age verification and the ability of regulators to make platforms follow the law.

Meta’s US agreement could therefore become an important test for other countries. If the company's new US restrictions prove effective, governments such as Australia could face greater pressure to demand similar protections for young users rather than relying only on age bans. The global focus is now shifting from promises to enforcement. Governments are increasingly asking whether social media companies have the tools to protect children — and, if they do, whether they are actually using those tools effectively.