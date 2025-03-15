Bluesky CEO says tshirt she trolled Mark Zuckerberg with got sold out in 30 mins

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber poked fun at her rival Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg with a quirky t-shirt she wore onstage during her keynote discussion at SXSW 2025. Bluesky was selling its CEO's t-shirt for just $40.(Meta, SXSW on YouTube)

Her large black t-shirt featured the Latin phrase, “Mundus sine caesaribus”, which means “a world without Caesars”. The original Latin phrase refers to Roman dictator Julius Caesar.

It was the female tech CEO's way of trolling Zuckerberg, who was earlier seen sporting a t-shirt with another Latin phrase “Aut Zuck aut nihil”. The phrase that Zuckerberg's t-shirt bore was a play on the Latin phrase “Aut Caesar aut nihil”, which means “Either Caesar or nothing”.

Zuckerberg's t-shirt which bore the Latin phrase was also a large black one.

The rivalry between the two tech CEOs' companies is more evident than other similar rivalries. This is because Bluesky offers users a direct, transparent window into how the platform is being built as it is a decentralised social network built upon an open source framework, unlike any of its rivals.

“If a billionaire came in and bought Bluesky, or took it over, or if I decided tomorrow to change things in a way that people really didn’t like, then they could fork off and go on to another application,” Graber explained at SXSW. “There’s already applications in the network that give you another way to view the network, or you could build a new one as well. And so that openness guarantees that there’s always the ability to move to a new alternative," she added according to her address' video available on YouTube.

T-shirts sold out before I landed: Graber

In a post on Bluesky, Graber said the t-shirt which the platform was selling itself was sold out in just 30 minutes. She went on to say, “Launched [the t-shirt's sale] while I was on a plane and [it got] sold out before I landed."

She had earlier also shared a news report concerning her t-shirt and wrote, “The feminine urge to.”