Customer alleges weight discrepancies in Blinkit orders; company responds

A Blinkit user took to social media platform Reddit to flag a difference in weight of a product they ordered from the quick commerce application. The Reddit user said they have experienced the same issue before as well. (Reddit/@Jusklickin)

The user shared pictures to support their claim and said a few weeks ago, they had ordred 600 grams of grapes from quick delivery portal Blinkit. However, after noticing that the packet of grapes they received was “suspiciously lighter”, they decided to weigh it and realised that it was only 370 grams. This lesser-than-mentioned weight was inclusive of the product's packaging.

“I let it go thinking of it as a one-off error,” the user wrote in their post on Reddit, adding that surprisingly, the same thing happened to them again last week.

This time, the half kilogram package of grapes weighed only 395 grams, which also included the weight of the packaging materials.

Recalling past instances, the user went on to add that they have previously received open boxes of cat food with a few pouches missing and have also received cheaper fruits and vegetables instead of the ones ordered.

“I feel this is not by accident but a rather thought out way to scam customers,” the user said. “Please don't trust Blinkit blindly…Please use Blinkit only if absolutely necessary and double check everything to ensure you are not being scammed,” they added.

Blinkit responds to user's complaint

The quick commerce company owned by Zomato replied to the Reddit user and apologised for the incident. “We completely understand the unsettling experience you had with us. We would like to identify and rectify the discrepencies in weight, packaging and product quality,” Blinkit commented.

The company asked the Reddit user to share the concerned order ID or the registered mobile number to help them in assisting their query.

Netizens share similar experiences

“Numerous times I have had one item missing from the order (in case of large orders). Though they send it after raising a ticket, I did not find it worth my time and stopped using the app altogether,” a Reddit user commented.

“Why are we even trusting apps and companies for our basic needs…Why are we making billionaires more billionaires when there are hardworking people running grocery shops who actually need income from local residents?” another user said.

A third user said, “I too ordered 500 grams of tomatoes and there were only four small to medium size tomatoes and from my previous experience buying veggies, it was not even 400 grams. It was around 350 grams. They are cheating people.”