BSNL, OTTplay launch premium packs with 300+ live TV channels

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. has partnered with OTT aggregator OTTplay to launch premium mobile entertainment packs, offering subscribers access to leading OTT platforms and over 300 live TV channels. BSNL and OTTPlay are in a tie-up.(HT)

The move comes months after BSNL’s free rollout of BiTV services in January, which attracted strong user engagement and spurred demand for premium content. With this new initiative, BSNL aims to strengthen its digital services portfolio and expand its entertainment offerings beyond connectivity.

The packs, powered by OTTplay’s AI-driven content discovery platform, will deliver curated access to movies, TV shows, sports, news, and regional programming. The service is designed to reach customers nationwide, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where BSNL’s presence remains strong.

BSNL's Chairman and Managing Director Robert J Ravi said the collaboration underscores the company’s focus on delivering more value to mobile subscribers. “Our new premium content packs, in collaboration with OTTplay, bring together the best of OTT and live television in one affordable offering, giving our mobile users an unmatched entertainment destination,” he said.

BSNL Director Sandeep Govil highlighted the emphasis on convenience through flexible payment options and seamless access via the BSNL Self Care App and popular digital wallets such as Google Pay and PhonePe.

Avinash Mudaliar, coounder and CEO at OTTplay, said the partnership is aimed at bridging the digital divide by making premium streaming content more accessible. “With our large number of OTT platforms and 300+ live channels, we are ensuring that every BSNL customer finds something they love—all in one place, at an unbeatable value,” he said.

The partnership is positioned to accelerate the adoption of OTT services across India, with BSNL leveraging its extensive reach and OTTplay enhancing the discovery and distribution of diverse content.

As the competition among telecom operators intensifies, BSNL’s entry into bundled entertainment offerings signals its intent to retain and expand its mobile subscriber base while tapping into India’s booming OTT market.