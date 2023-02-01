Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax

Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax

business
Published on Feb 01, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax

Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax(MINT_PRINT)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

In a big relief for the middle class, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced five income tax measures in the last full budget of the government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the new announcements, calculations for your income tax will change.

Here is all you need to know:

1. People earning up to 7 lakh annually will not pay any income tax in the new tax regime as the personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to 7 lakh from 5 lakh.

2. New income tax slabs:

0- 3 lakh: Nil

3 lakh to 6 lakh: 5%

6 lakh to 9 lakh: 10%

9 lakh to 12 lakh: 15%

12 lakh to 15 lakh: 20%

Above 15 lakh: 30%

So instead of 6 income tax slabs with the lowest starting with 2.5 lakh, now there are 5 with the lowest starting with 3 lakh

3. New regime vs old regime

The new income tax regime will be the default tax regime while the citizens will have the option to be in the old regime as well, the finance minister announced.

4. Calculation: How much do you save?

An individual with 9 lakh annual income will pay 45,000 tax which is 5% of the salary -- a reduction of 15,000 from the present 60,000.

5. Highest income surcharge reduced from 37% to 25%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

Topics
income tax
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP