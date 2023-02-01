Budget 2023 new income tax slabs: How to calculate your tax

In a big relief for the middle class, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced five income tax measures in the last full budget of the government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the new announcements, calculations for your income tax will change.

Here is all you need to know:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. People earning up to ₹7 lakh annually will not pay any income tax in the new tax regime as the personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to ₹7 lakh from 5 lakh.

2. New income tax slabs:

0- ₹3 lakh: Nil

₹3 lakh to 6 lakh: 5%

₹6 lakh to 9 lakh: 10%

₹9 lakh to 12 lakh: 15%

₹12 lakh to 15 lakh: 20%

Above ₹15 lakh: 30%

So instead of 6 income tax slabs with the lowest starting with 2.5 lakh, now there are 5 with the lowest starting with ₹3 lakh

3. New regime vs old regime

The new income tax regime will be the default tax regime while the citizens will have the option to be in the old regime as well, the finance minister announced.

4. Calculation: How much do you save?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual with ₹9 lakh annual income will pay ₹45,000 tax which is 5% of the salary -- a reduction of ₹15,000 from the present ₹60,000.

5. Highest income surcharge reduced from 37% to 25%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.