 Byju's accuses investors of ‘conspiring’ against company: ‘Salaries will be…’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Byju's accuses investors of ‘conspiring’ against company: ‘Salaries will be…’

Byju's accuses investors of ‘conspiring’ against company: ‘Salaries will be…’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Byju's Crisis: Byju's management said there is a delay in salary for January.

Cash-strapped Byju’s senior management told employees that the company has secured commitments of over 100 per cent for its proposed rights issue to raise $200 million. The ed-tech firm wrote a note to employees a day after a group of investors issued a notice for an EGM seeking a change of management at Byju’s as its board cited ‘persisting issues’.

Byju Raveendran is seen. (File)
Byju Raveendran is seen. (File)

The management said there is a delay in salary for January and said it is because of the “artificially induced crisis by these select investors.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Read more: Byju's crisis: Investors seek ouster of founders, want to fire CEO Byju Raveendran

“The success of the rights issue will ensure that we have sufficient operational capital to fund our short-term needs from March onwards. This (rights issue) process will take 25 more days to complete. It will ensure we have enough growth capital, and also to meet all operational liabilities. This will mark the beginning of the final phase of our recovery,” the management told employees in an email signed collectively.

The management was “pained to see” investors demanding a step-down of founder and CEO Byju Raveendran, the email said.

Meanwhile, a US unit of Byju's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US court of Delaware. The Alpha unit listed liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion while put its assets in the range of $500 million to $1 billion, Reuters reported citing Byju's court filing.

The ed-tech company was valued at $22 billion in 2022, but has more recently seen lenders initiating bankruptcy proceedings. Some of its investors said that the company's valuation had fallen to between $1 billion and $3 billion.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On