 Byju’s ‘hidden’ $533 million stuck in unnamed offshore trust - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Byju’s ‘hidden’ $533 million stuck in unnamed offshore trust

Byju’s ‘hidden’ $533 million stuck in unnamed offshore trust

Bloomberg |
Mar 02, 2024 03:34 PM IST

A small Florida hedge fund that allegedly helped Indian tech firm Think & Learn Pvt hide $533 million must reveal where the money is located.

A small Florida hedge fund that allegedly helped Indian tech firm Think & Learn Pvt hide $533 million must reveal where the money is located or face possible sanctions from a federal judge on Monday.

Byju's reportedly took the help of a Florida hedge fund to hide the money
Byju's reportedly took the help of a Florida hedge fund to hide the money

US Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in a Friday hearing dismissed an effort by the investment firm, Camshaft Capital Fund, to avoid answering questions about the cash. The missing money is at the heart of a fight between lenders owed $1.2 billion and Think & Learn, the education-tech startup founded by entrepreneur Byju Raveendran.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The fact that they know the information and are refusing to produce it is just a huge red flag,” Dorsey said during a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.

The cash belongs to Byju’s Alpha Inc., a bankrupt shell company affiliated with Think & Learn that was taken over by the lenders after their loan defaulted. The $533 million was transferred to the hedge fund and then moved to an unnamed, off-shore trust by Raveendran’s brother, Riju Ravindran, Byju’s lawyer Benjamin Finestone said during the hearing.

Read more: Investors accuse Byju's of siphoning $533mn, seek stay on rights issue

Camshaft fought efforts to disclose details about the money because a hedge fund has a duty to protect its clients, lawyer Pieter Van Tol told Dorsey. The hedge fund also argued that Byju’s and the lenders should instead get information about the cash from a Delaware company called Inspilearn, which got the money from Camshaft before it was transferred to the unnamed trust.

Read more: Byju's crisis explained: Why edtech firm, once valued at $22 bn, is witnessing financial downfall

Last year lenders declared a default and seized Byju’s Alpha, whose parent is Think & Learn. Since then lenders have tried to force Think & Learn to repay the $1.2 billion and to find $533 million they say should be used to repay the debt.

Ravindran is appealing a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that gave lenders control of Byju’s Alpha.

Should Camshaft fail to turn over the information by the end of Friday, Dorsey said he would hold a “show cause” hearing on Monday to decide what to do. Such hearings can lead to sanctions if the target can’t explain why they failed to follow a court order.

The US bankruptcy case is BYJU’s Alpha Inc., 24-10140, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware (Wilmington).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On