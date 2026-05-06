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Cabinet clears 2 new chip units in Gujarat worth 3,936 crore

The government has completed the initial slate of projects under ISM 1.0, taking the total to 12 units and cumulative investments of ₹1.65 lakh crore, Vaishnaw said

Published on: May 06, 2026 06:27 am IST
By Sejal Sharma
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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the last two semiconductor units under the first phase of the government’s semiconductor mission, with an investment of 3,936 crore. The projects will be funded under the 76,000 crore outlay earmarked for the India Semiconductor Mission 1.0, introduced in 2022.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a Cabinet briefing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Both facilities, announced by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the cabinet briefing, will be set up in Gujarat.

With these approvals, the government has completed the initial slate of projects under ISM 1.0, taking the total to 12 units and cumulative investments of 1.65 lakh crore, Vaishnaw said.

The government is now preparing to roll out the next phase, ISM 2.0, which is expected to have an outlay of over 1 lakh crore, HT reported earlier.

The government is positioning the larger of the two facilities—Dholera-based Crystal Matrix project—within a broader shift in display technologies from LCD to next-generation MicroLED. For decades, LCD manufacturing was dominated by Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, before China scaled up investments and took global leadership, said Vaishnaw.

 
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