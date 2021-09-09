Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / CBDT extends due date for filing of IT Returns for AY 2021-22 till December 31
CBDT extends due date for filing of IT Returns for AY 2021-22 till December 31

The decision to extend the due date for filing of IT Returns has been taken amid continued glitches on the new Income Tax portal developed and managed by Infosys.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing the Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till December 31. The deadline for ITR filing was already extended from July 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021, in view of the disastrous second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. 

The latest extension of the deadline comes amid continued technical glitches on the new Income Tax portal developed and managed by Infosys, which has been facing backlash from the government over the issues.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various audit reports for Assessment Year 2021-22 under the ITAct, 1961, Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 21-22," the CBDT said in a circular.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently held a meeting with Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to convey “deep disappointment and concerns” of the government as well as the taxpayers about the issues in the e-filing portal. 

On Wednesday, the finance ministry assured that the issues were being "positively addressed" as the statistics of the various filings on the portal showed a positive trend. The ministry said in a statement that more than 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till Tuesday with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September.

"The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021 and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file returns," the statement read.

 

Topics
income tax returns income tax return filing deadline india news
