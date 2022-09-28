Home / Business / Centre hikes dearness allowance for govt employees by 4 per cent

Centre hikes dearness allowance for govt employees by 4 per cent

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 03:11 PM IST

The Centre on Wednesday raised the dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners by four per cent. With this, the dearness allowance now is up to 38 per cent, union minister Anurag Thakur announced.

The revised dearness allowance will be effective from July 1, and will paid as arrears to the government employees and pensioners. The Centre usually implements the DA hikes in January and July 1, but announces in March and September.

Dearness allowance is basically the component of a monthly salary of central government employees, which is paid to compensate the increase in cost of living due to compensation.

In March this year, the Centre had increased the dearness allowance by three per cent to 34 per cent. The new DA had been effective from January 1 this year.

On September 19, the Odisha government announced a three per cent hike in DA for its employees and pensioners, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for increasing DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, effective from January 1, 2022, an official release said. Four lakh employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners will be benefitted.

