Centre in talks to phase out pure petrol and diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR: Report

The centre may be looking to fix the National Capital Region's (NCR's) air pollution problem by phasing out the registrations of pure diesel and petrol vehicles in favour of battery electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, or CNG versions. Vehicles ply on roads amid the fog on a cold winter day, in New Delhi.(Vipin Kumar)

Discussions regarding the matter are underway at the highest level in the central government with deliberations held with several stakeholder ministries besides automobile companies, according to an Economic Times report.

Though the cut-off dates are yet to be finalised, the first set of restrictions are likely to kick into effect in Delhi, followed by five adjoining districts including Gurugram, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, and finally the remaining NCR districts, according to the report.

The timeline where new cars and two-wheelers get restricted to only cleaner fuels could be placed between 2030 and 2035, according to the report, though some of the restrictions may slowly start by this financial year itself.

This is because privately-owned cars and two-wheelers will generally be the last to make the switch, with commercial vehicles taking the hit first.

It has been assessed that only by the end of 2025, Delhi will be in a position to announce that new buses running only on cleaner fuels can be registered.

The deadline for three-wheeler goods vehicles and light goods vehicles however, can go into early 2026 to 2027.

Meanwhile, commercial taxis may get more time to transition.

The government also plans to bar all goods vehicles that run on lower than BS VI emission standards from entering Delhi which could come into effect within a year, according to the report.