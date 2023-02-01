Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre in touch with SEBI over Hindenburg research on Adani Group: Report

Published on Feb 01, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Union government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, the source said. Adani Group has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India.(AP)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

The Indian government is in touch with the market regulator SEBI regarding the allegations made by a U.S. short seller last week that cast doubts on Adani Group's business practices, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, the source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.

Adani Group has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.

