Centre in touch with SEBI over Hindenburg research on Adani Group: Report
Published on Feb 01, 2023 07:39 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
The Indian government is in touch with the market regulator SEBI regarding the allegations made by a U.S. short seller last week that cast doubts on Adani Group's business practices, a senior government source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government is awaiting a report from SEBI on the matter, the source said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to media.
Adani Group has denied allegations on the use of tax havens and concerns on high debt levels made by short seller Hindenburg Research.
