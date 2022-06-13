Home / Business / Centre's IT spends to grow 12 pc to USD 9.5 billion in 2022: Report
Centre's IT spends to grow 12 pc to USD 9.5 billion in 2022: Report

The growth estimate is less than a 15 per cent jump in the government's IT (Information and Technology) spending in 2021, and higher than the 5 per cent growth estimated at the global level for 2022, a report by research firm Gartner said.
Published on Jun 13, 2022 06:02 PM IST
PTI |

The government's spending on information and technology will grow 12.1 per cent to USD 9.5 billion in 2022, an analyst firm estimated on Monday.

The growth estimate is less than a 15 per cent jump in the government's IT (Information and Technology) spending in 2021, and higher than the 5 per cent growth estimated at the global level for 2022, a report by research firm Gartner said.

Its principal analyst Apeksha Kaushik said contrary to the global trends, all segments will experience growth in India in 2022.

The firm estimated software vertical to witness the highest growth at 27.9 per cent in 2022 to USD 2.195 billion, while the IT services vertical to grow 13.4 per cent to USD 2.40 billion.

All the other segments will see single-digit growth percentages, with telecom services growth of 0.7 per cent to USD 1.086 billion to be the slowest among those forecasted, while internal services will grow 5.5 per cent to USD 1.416 billion.

Data centre systems spending by the government will grow 8.9 per cent to USD 639 million and devices segment will grow 7.7 per cent to USD 1.775 billion, it said.

Modernisation has been a longstanding objective of government organisations for more than the past decade, but the last few years of enduring pandemic challenges have mobilised a wave of transformation activities, the firm said, explaining the drivers of the growth. 

information technology
