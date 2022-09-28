Centre's nod to redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai CST and Ahmedabad railway stations

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
business
Published on Sep 28, 2022 03:40 PM IST

The redevelopment project involves an investment of approximately ₹10,000 crore.

A file photo of Mumbai’s CST station.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Centre on Wednesday approved the Indian Railways' proposal for the re-development of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CST railway station. The redevelopment project involves an investment of approximately 10,000 crore, ANI reported.

“New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto & metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed”, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the briefing after the union cabinet meeting.

“New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT, Mumbai will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations”, the minister was quoted by ANI as saying.The other important decisions taken during the meeting includes the increase in dearness allowance of central government employees and pensions by four per cent and the extension of free ration scheme by three months.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years.

The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

